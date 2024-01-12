Predators at Stars

PREDATORS (22-18-1) at STARS (24-11-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Philip Tomasino -- Cody Glass -- Michael McCarron
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Yakov Trenin
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Status report
Nashville will use the same lineup from its 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Dallas' starting goaltender will be a game-time decision, coach Peter DeBoer said. ... Oettinger will dress for the first time since sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15. ... The Stars loaned goalie Matt Murray to Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.