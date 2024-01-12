Predators at Stars

PREDATORS (22-18-1) at STARS (24-11-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Philip Tomasino -- Cody Glass -- Michael McCarron

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Yakov Trenin

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Status report

Nashville will use the same lineup from its 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Dallas' starting goaltender will be a game-time decision, coach Peter DeBoer said. ... Oettinger will dress for the first time since sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15. ... The Stars loaned goalie Matt Murray to Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday.