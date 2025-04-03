Predators at Stars projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-40-8) at STARS (49-21-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jakub Vrana
Cole Smith – Michael McCarron -- Zachary L'Heureux
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Matthew Wood, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Mavrik Bourque
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Status report
Wiesblatt was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Seguin participated in practice Wednesday but will not play; the center, who had hip surgery Dec. 5, remains on long-term injured reserve.