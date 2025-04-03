Predators at Stars projected lineups

PREDATORS (27-40-8) at STARS (49-21-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jakub Vrana

Cole Smith – Michael McCarron -- Zachary L'Heureux

Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

Wiesblatt was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Seguin participated in practice Wednesday but will not play; the center, who had hip surgery Dec. 5, remains on long-term injured reserve.