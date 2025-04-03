Predators at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (27-40-8) at STARS (49-21-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jakub Vrana

Cole Smith – Michael McCarron -- Zachary L'Heureux

Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oscar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

Wiesblatt was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Seguin participated in practice Wednesday but will not play; the center, who had hip surgery Dec. 5, remains on long-term injured reserve.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk remains out for Senators against Lightning

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Avalanche can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Travis Roy Hockey Classic continues to help raise money spinal cord injury survivors, caregivers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Daccord makes 24 saves, Kraken shut out Canucks 

Necas ties it late, Avalanche rally for shootout win against Blackhawks

Ovechkin ‘right there’ after pulling within 3 goals of breaking record

Hurricanes clinch playoff berth, applaud Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky record

AHL notebook: Luchanko, Chesley among players to watch after CHL, NCAA seasons end

Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2025 NHL Draft

Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth

Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild-card race