Marchenko gets hat trick, assist to help Blue Jackets ease past Predators

Columbus remained two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Juuse Saros allowed seven goals on 26 shots playing the first two periods for the Predators (27-40-8). Justus Annunen made 10 saves.

Nashville has lost four straight and is 2-8-1 in its past 11 games. The Predators lost 2-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

“It was a tough game, but the effort was there, the compete was there,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just self-inflicted a little bit. Game management, shift management got us in trouble on three goals. Things that as a young team right now that we have to learn and get better at.”

Marchenko made it 1-0 for Columbus at 1:15 of the first period with a shot from the low slot after Zach Werenski dug the puck out of the right corner. Marchenko set an NHL career high by scoring in a fourth straight game (six goals).

It was the first time in 10 games that the Blue Jackets scored first.

“I don't know how many games it's been since we scored first, but that's a huge part of the game. (Otherwise) you have to chase it,” Fantilli said. “So [Marchenko] coming up with that one was awesome, was huge.”

Fantilli increased the lead to 2-0 at 16:34 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle, and Monahan made it 3-0 on the power play at 18:10 off a shot from the right dot.