MacKinnon has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche top Predators to clinch playoff berth

The Predators were 0-for-5 on the power play; the Avalanche were 3-for-6.

Colorado scored the final five goals of the game.

Artturi Lehkonen cut the Nashville lead to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the second period, on a one-timer from the top of the right circle to the short side. Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh had been assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Ross Colton at 3:11, giving Colorado a five-minute man-advantage.

“I don't know what the score was or whatever it was at that point. But I mean, we have to gain momentum,” Makar said. “We have to find a way to get momentum regardless of its a two-minute, five-minute, whatever. So for us, I think that one was big.”

Makar tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 18:25 with a wrist shot while coasting through the left circle.

Yakov Trenin gave the Avalanche a 5-4 lead at 19:31. He picked up a loose puck in the right circle and cut to the middle before scoring on a wrist shot.

It was Trenin’s first goal in 10 games since the forward was traded from the Predators on March 7 and his first game against his former team.

“He had a good night again tonight. I mean, he's been really good for us,” Bednar said. “A solid, defensively heavy player. Great on the penalty kill, makes a huge impact on our penalty kill. Like tonight though, he had multiple scoring chances, and good ones too.”

MacKinnon made it 6-4 on a rebound at 3:38 of the third period, then scored into an empty net at 16:10 for the 7-4 final.

Cole Smith put Nashville ahead 1-0 Nashville at 3:41 of the first period with a wrist shot from between the circles after Nyquist fed him from below the goal line.

Drouin tied it 1-1 at the left post at 5:25 when he redirected MacKinnon’s pass from the right circle.

Mark Jankowski gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 13:02, scoring from the top of the crease after his crossing pass was blocked by Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

“I thought 5-on-5 we played really well,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think they’ve got a great power play. So we gave them too many opportunities. They're going to score. Obviously, did some OK things, but the power play was no good either.”

Dante Fabbro extended it to 3-1 at 13:43 with a wrist shot from the left circle to the blocker side.

Casey Mittelstadt cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 16:11, tucking the puck inside the right post during a scramble in front.

“I think we're just learning and adapting,” Makar said. “We can't let games like that get away. Obviously, we gave up some good scoring chances for them tonight and 'Jus' came in and made some big saves for us. Overall, I think there's still ways that we can always improve defensively, but I think locking it down in certain situations tonight where it could have got out of hand pretty quickly was definitely a positive for us.”

Nyquist pushed the Nashville lead to 4-2 at 57 seconds of the second on a 2-on-1 when he scored from the right circle off a Spencer Stastney pass.

NOTES: MacKinnon took over the NHL lead with 127 points (47 goals, 80 assists), one ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (42 goals, 84 assists). MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny (124) for the second-most points in a single season in Avalanche/Nordiques history (Stastny also had 139 in 1981-82). MacKinnon also became the third player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to have 80 assists in a season. Stastny had 93 in 1981-82 and 81 in 1985-86, and Peter Forsberg had 86 in 1995-96. … Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker left the game late in the second with an upper-body injury. There was no update. … Makar reached 62 assists for the season, tying Steve Duchesne (1992-93) for the Avalanche/Nordiques single-season record for a defenseman. … Toews ran his point streak to four games (five points; one goal, four assists). … Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (12 points; five goals, seven assists). … Predators forward Filip Forsberg (assist) has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in a nine-game point streak.