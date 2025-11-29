Predators hold off Blackhawks for 2nd road win in row

Stamkos, Evangelista, O’Reilly each has 2 points for Nashville

NSH at CHI | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – The Nashville Predators scored three times in the second period and held on for a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Steven Stamkos, Luke Evangelista and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (8-12-4), who won their second straight on the road following a 6-3 victory at Detroit on Wednesday. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored goals for the Blackhawks (10-9-5), who have lost five in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves.

Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 19:10 of the first period. Defenseman Sam Rinzel fed the puck ahead to Donato from the neutral zone. Donato moved in and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Matthew Wood tied the game at 1:46 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Nicolas Hague, moved into the offensive zone and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

The Predators went ahead 2-1 at 7:18 when Stamkos finished a give-and-go by tipping in a backhand pass by Nick Blankenburg from the right circle.

Greene tied the game for Chicago with a power-play goal at 15:14, taking a pass from Oliver Moore from behind the net and scoring from in front.

Evangelista put Nashville back on top at 16:27. He picked up the puck from Stamkos, backed up and scored from the right circle. It was Evangelista's 100th NHL point.

O'Reilly gave the Predators a two-goal lead at 7:15 of the third period. Evangelista passed to O'Reilly from the right-wing board, and O'Reilly scored from the slot on the forehand.

Teravainen brought the Blackhawks to within 4-3 at 10:28. He picked up the puck in front and shot into an open net after Wyatt Kaiser put the puck off the end boards.

Latest News

Letang scores in OT, Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

Keller plays for Mammoth day after death of father

Johnston, Stars rally past Mammoth for 3rd win in row

Jarvis' hat trick leads Hurricanes past Jets

Chychrun scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Maple Leafs

Flyers recover to defeat Islanders in shootout

Cooley makes 37 saves for Flames in win against Panthers

Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

Allen makes 42 saves, Devils shut out Sabres for 3rd straight win

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Wallstedt, Wild end Avalanche 10-game winning streak in shootout

Askarov makes 32 saves in Sharks win against Canucks

Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights for 3rd straight win

Kraken attends Torrent’s inaugural home opener 

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out 6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee White shows up at Red Wings game