Predators hold off Blackhawks for 2nd road win in row

Steven Stamkos, Luke Evangelista and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (8-12-4), who won their second straight on the road following a 6-3 victory at Detroit on Wednesday. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored goals for the Blackhawks (10-9-5), who have lost five in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves.

Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 19:10 of the first period. Defenseman Sam Rinzel fed the puck ahead to Donato from the neutral zone. Donato moved in and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Matthew Wood tied the game at 1:46 of the second period. He took a stretch pass from Nicolas Hague, moved into the offensive zone and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

The Predators went ahead 2-1 at 7:18 when Stamkos finished a give-and-go by tipping in a backhand pass by Nick Blankenburg from the right circle.

Greene tied the game for Chicago with a power-play goal at 15:14, taking a pass from Oliver Moore from behind the net and scoring from in front.

Evangelista put Nashville back on top at 16:27. He picked up the puck from Stamkos, backed up and scored from the right circle. It was Evangelista's 100th NHL point.

O'Reilly gave the Predators a two-goal lead at 7:15 of the third period. Evangelista passed to O'Reilly from the right-wing board, and O'Reilly scored from the slot on the forehand.

Teravainen brought the Blackhawks to within 4-3 at 10:28. He picked up the puck in front and shot into an open net after Wyatt Kaiser put the puck off the end boards.