Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (7-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Schaefer could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Predators may return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman linep after going 11-7 in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; that will be a game-time decision, according to coach Andrew Brunette. ... Burakovsky is likely to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury … The Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Soderblom will make his first start since allowing nine goals on 31 shots in a 9-3 loss on Nov. 21.