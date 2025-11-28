Predators at Blackhawks projected lineups

PREDATORS (7-12-4) at BLACKHAWKS (10-8-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Schaefer could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Predators may return to a conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman linep after going 11-7 in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; that will be a game-time decision, according to coach Andrew Brunette. ... Burakovsky is likely to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury … The Blackhawks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Soderblom will make his first start since allowing nine goals on 31 shots in a 9-3 loss on Nov. 21.