Predators at Blackhawks

PREDATORS (12-12-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-16-0)
8:30 p.m. ET: BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Liam Foudy
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato – MacKenzie Entwistle
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Nikita Zaitsev -- Jarred Tinordi
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)
Status report
Saros will make his seventh start in nine games; he made 34 saves in a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 30 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Reichel returns after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season at Minnesota.