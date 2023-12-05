Predators at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (12-12-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-16-0)

8:30 p.m. ET: BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Liam Foudy

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato – MacKenzie Entwistle

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Nikita Zaitsev -- Jarred Tinordi

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)

Status report

Saros will make his seventh start in nine games; he made 34 saves in a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there could be some game-time lineup decisions. ... Soderblom will start after Mrazek made 30 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Reichel returns after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season at Minnesota.

