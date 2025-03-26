Evangelista scores twice, Predators defeat Hurricanes

Michael Bunting also scored, Marc Del Gaizo had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators (27-36-8), who have won two out of three.

Taylor Hall scored for the Hurricanes (43-24-4), who have lost two out of three after winning eight in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 13 saves.

The Predators scored on the power play for a 1-0 lead at 5:14 of the first period. Kochetkov thought he had covered Kieffer Bellows’ shot from the point, but Bunting found the loose puck behind the goalie’s left pad and put it in the open net.

Nashville went ahead 2-0 at 4:01 of the second period. Evangelista took a pass from Filip Forsberg and deked to his backhand before taping the puck into an open net.

Carolina cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 6:02. Hall scored on the backhand after taking a pass from Seth Jarvis and cutting to the net through the left circle.

Evangelista tipped a shot from Del Gaizo to give the Predators a 3-1 lead at 12:48 of the third period.