Predators at Hurricanes projected lineups

PREDATORS (10-13-4) at HURRICANES (16-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nick Blankenburg -- Michael McCarron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Wiesblatt, a forward, will miss 8-10 weeks for the Predators after sustaining an injury during a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Perbix, a defenseman participated in Nashville’s morning skate; he has not played since Nov. 29. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey Friday, and the defenseman said he could return “soon.”

