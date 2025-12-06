Predators at Hurricanes projected lineups

PREDATORS (10-13-4) at HURRICANES (16-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nick Blankenburg -- Michael McCarron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
Wiesblatt, a forward, will miss 8-10 weeks for the Predators after sustaining an injury during a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. … Perbix, a defenseman participated in Nashville’s morning skate; he has not played since Nov. 29. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Slavin, who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey Friday, and the defenseman said he could return “soon.”