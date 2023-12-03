Predators at Sabres

PREDATORS (11-12-0) AT SABRES (10-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Liam Foudy -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Brandon Biro -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros is expected to start after Lankinen lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. … It’s unknown if Greenway, a forward, will be available to play. He left after the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. If available, he'd play with Krebs and Okposo. … Luukkonen will likely start after Comrie played against the Hurricanes.