Predators at Sabres

PREDATORS (11-12-0) AT SABRES (10-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Liam Foudy -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie
Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Brandon Biro -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros is expected to start after Lankinen lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. … It’s unknown if Greenway, a forward, will be available to play. He left after the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. If available, he'd play with Krebs and Okposo. … Luukkonen will likely start after Comrie played against the Hurricanes.