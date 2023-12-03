Predators at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (11-12-0) AT SABRES (10-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Liam Foudy -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Dante Fabbro

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie

Injured: Cody Glass (upper body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Brandon Biro -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros is expected to start after Lankinen lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. … It’s unknown if Greenway, a forward, will be available to play. He left after the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. If  available, he'd play with Krebs and Okposo. … Luukkonen will likely start after Comrie played against the Hurricanes.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 3 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 3
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 3

NHL On Tap: Western showdown between Avalanche, Kings
Vancouver Canucks on early-season heater

Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, defeat Avalanche in shootout
Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames game recap December 2

Zadorov has assist on game-winner in debut, Canucks defeat Flames
Washington Capitals Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 2

Marchessault, Eichel power Golden Knights past Capitals
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Katie King Crowley to be inducted to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

King Crowley defined by willpower, determination en route to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Buffalo Sabres Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 2

Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 2

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game