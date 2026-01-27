Predators at Bruins projected lineups

PREDATORS (24-23-4) at BRUINS (30-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Andreas Englund
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont
Injured: Nikita Zadorov (lower body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. ... Englund, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Zadorov, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the loss at New York.