Predators at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (24-23-4) at BRUINS (30-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNO, SNE

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Andreas Englund

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: Nikita Zadorov (lower body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. ... Englund, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Bruins did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Zadorov, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the loss at New York.

