Predators at Kings

PREDATORS (29-25-2) at KINGS (28-16-10)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Tyson Barrie, Egor Afanasyev
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Arvidsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward was injured 17 seconds into his only shift and left in the first period of a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Lizotte will return after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury.