Predators at Kings

PREDATORS (29-25-2) at KINGS (28-16-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Tyson Barrie, Egor Afanasyev

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Arvidsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward was injured 17 seconds into his only shift and left in the first period of a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Lizotte will return after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury.