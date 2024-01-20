Keller scores twice, Coyotes hold off Predators

Josi sets record for goals by Nashville defenseman; Durzi has 2 assists for Arizona

Recap: Predators at Coyotes 1.20.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored two goals, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

Michael Carcone scored his first goal in 15 games, Sean Durzi had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (22-19-3), who had lost two straight and six of their past eight.

Roman Josi scored for the Predators (25-20-2), passing Shea Weber both for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history (167) and for sole possession of third overall. Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Nashville, which had won three of four, was 1-for-6 on the power play.

Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead while drawing a high-sticking penalty at 9:52 of the first period. Durzi’s spinning, backhand feed out of the right corner set up Dylan Guenther’s backdoor pass to Keller from the edge of the crease.

The Coyotes didn’t score on the subsequent power play resulting from defenseman Cole Smith’s penalty.

Keller made it 2-0 at 1:20 of the second, converting Matias Maccelli’s cross-ice pass after Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh couldn’t clear the puck.

Keller has six goals in his past six games.

Josi cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 3:40 with his first goal in nine games. He has 10 goals in his past 12 games against the Coyotes.

Carcone restored Arizona’s two-goal lead by making it 3-1 at 9:50, cutting around defenseman Tyson Barrie at the right post for a tap-in. Carcone hadn’t scored since Dec. 11 after scoring seven goals in seven games before that.

Tommy Novak pulled Nashville within 3-2 at 18:42 of the third period, putting in a rebound off the end boards with Saros pulled for the extra attacker.

Arizona had lost four of its previous five at home.

