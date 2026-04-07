Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (36-31-10) at DUCKS (41-31-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Predators projected lineup

Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Jeffrey Viel

Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Cutter Gauthier (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 shootout loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Mintyukov will return after missing the past three games and four of five with a lower-body injury. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third time this season. ... Vatrano will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Gauthier, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game and remains day to day. ... The Ducks returned Nathan Gaucher to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.