Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (36-31-10) at DUCKS (41-31-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Predators projected lineup
Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Leo Carlsson -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Jeffrey Viel
Frank Vatrano -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Cutter Gauthier (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 shootout loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Mintyukov will return after missing the past three games and four of five with a lower-body injury. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third time this season. ... Vatrano will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Gauthier, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game and remains day to day. ... The Ducks returned Nathan Gaucher to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.