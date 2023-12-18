Canadiens at Jets

CANADIENS (13-13-4) at JETS (18-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Raphael Harvey-Picard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)

Status report

Allen will make his first start since a 2-1 loss against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 10. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hellebuyck will make his eighth start in 10 games.