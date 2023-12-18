Canadiens at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (13-13-4) at JETS (18-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Raphael Harvey-Picard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)

Status report

Allen will make his first start since a 2-1 loss against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 10. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hellebuyck will make his eighth start in 10 games.

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens Winnipeg Jets game recap December 18

Barron's OT goal gives Canadiens win against Jets
Anaheim Ducks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 18

Henrique, Terry each has goal, assist, Ducks hold off Red Wings
Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 18

Crosby has 2 points, Penguins recover to defeat Wild
NHL Winter Classic ice truck arrives in Seattle

Ice truck arrives for 2024 Discover Winter Classic in Seattle
Marc-Andre Fleury poses for photo with young fan in Pittsburgh

Fleury entertains young fan in Pittsburgh with shared middle name
Ottawa Senators firing DJ Smith sends message of urgency

Senators shake-up sends message of urgency to team
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Smith fired as Ottawa coach

Smith fired as Senators coach, replaced by Martin
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now
Marc-Andre Fleury set for likely final visit to Pittsburgh

Fleury set for possible final visit to Pittsburgh with Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 18

NHL Buzz: Larkin returns for Red Wings against Ducks
MacKinnon, Demko, Dobson 3 Stars of Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week
Poitras to play for Canada at WJC

Poitras of Bruins to play for Canada at 2024 World Junior Championship
Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger injury status week to week

Oettinger out week to week for Stars with lower-body injury
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 18 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 18
Connor Bedard watch ready to host Nathan MacKinnon

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick, Blackhawks ready to host MacKinnon, Avalanche  