Canadiens at Jets

CANADIENS (13-13-4) at JETS (18-9-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Emil Heineman, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau, Mitchell Stephens
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Raphael Harvey-Picard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)
Status report
Allen will make his first start since a 2-1 loss against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 10. … Winnipeg will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hellebuyck will make his eighth start in 10 games.