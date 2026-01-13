Canadiens at Capitals projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-14-6) at CAPITALS (23-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Zachary Bolduc
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Sam Montembeault
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, Owen Beck
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Anderson could return after missing six games with an upper-body injury; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Anderson will take warmups before a final decision is made. ... Wilson remains day to day; the forward skated Tuesday in a noncontact jersey and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Sourdif is also day to day; the forward did not skate after being hit in the mouth with a puck and leaving in the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Chychrun skated and will be a game-time decision after missing the game Sunday because of illness.