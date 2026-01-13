Canadiens at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (26-14-6) at CAPITALS (23-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Zachary Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, Owen Beck

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Anderson could return after missing six games with an upper-body injury; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Anderson will take warmups before a final decision is made. ... Wilson remains day to day; the forward skated Tuesday in a noncontact jersey and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Sourdif is also day to day; the forward did not skate after being hit in the mouth with a puck and leaving in the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Chychrun skated and will be a game-time decision after missing the game Sunday because of illness.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Geekie back for Bruins against Red Wings following birth of son

Evason fired as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Bowness

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Status Report: Karlsson out at least 2 weeks for Penguins

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

NHL On Tap: Team Finland members on display when Stars visit Ducks 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Maple Leafs edge Avalanche in OT, extend point streak to 10

Robertson scores go-ahead goal late in 3rd, Stars edge Kings

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

McDavid extends point streak to 19, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Bratt, Palat each scores twice, Devils top Wild to end 4-game skid

Carrier gets 1st multigoal game, Canadiens hand Canucks 7th straight loss

Lightning sweep Flyers in home-and-home, win 10th straight

Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

Kane cementing legacy as American great on verge of breaking Modano record

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings