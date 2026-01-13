Canadiens at Capitals projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-14-6) at CAPITALS (23-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Zachary Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Jakub Dobes, Jayden Struble, Owen Beck

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Jake Evans (lower body), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome – Alex Ovechkin

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Anderson could return after missing six games with an upper-body injury; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Anderson will take warmups before a final decision is made. ... Wilson remains day to day; the forward skated Tuesday in a noncontact jersey and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Sourdif is also day to day; the forward did not skate after being hit in the mouth with a puck and leaving in the second period of a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Chychrun skated and will be a game-time decision after missing the game Sunday because of illness.