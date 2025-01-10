Canadiens at Capitals projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Friday. … Frank is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Ivan Miroshnichenko, a forward, was loaned to Hershey. ... Milano again participated in drills during the morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.