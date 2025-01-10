Canadiens at Capitals projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (19-18-3) at CAPITALS (27-10-4)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Friday. … Frank is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Ivan Miroshnichenko, a forward, was loaned to Hershey. ... Milano again participated in drills during the morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.

