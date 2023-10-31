Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10

Paul Cotter and William Carrier scored, and Adin Hill made 37 saves for Vegas (9-0-1).

Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki scored, and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves for Montreal (5-2-2), which is 4-1-1 in its past six games.

Cotter gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:06 of the first period. His shot from above the right circle deflected off the stick of Mike Matheson before fluttering into the net.

Monahan tied it 1-1 at 5:38 of the second period with a short-handed goal. Hill flubbed a pass that went right to Monahan, who waited for the goalie to dive back across the goal before shooting into an open net.

Carrier put Vegas back in front 2-1 at 18:10, tapping in a backhand backdoor pass from Chandler Stephenson during a delayed penalty.

Suzuki tied it 2-2 at 15:42 of the third period.

Jack Eichel had the chance to win it for Vegas at 3:08 of overtime, but his penalty shot was stopped by the left pad of Montembeault.