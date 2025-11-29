Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights for 3rd straight win

Jake Evans extended the Canadiens’ lead to 3-0 on a breakaway at 3:36 of the third period. Mike Matheson, who signed a five-year, $30 million contract on Friday, had the secondary assist on the goal.

“It is an honest reflection [of our team culture],” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “The players have fun, but we come to work. It's not a schoolyard, but it is a great atmosphere. The guys like coming to the arena. So, I am happy that we were able to build that and much more than just what we try to do on the ice."

Stone cut the deficit to 3-1 at 15:16, finishing in tight after receiving a pass from Mitch Marner.

“You want your players playing to their strength, whatever that is,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “If it’s playmaking, then make plays, but make them, right? Dig in and make it. If you’re a shooter, then make sure you’re hitting the net on your opportunities. You can do right down the list with different guys, but that’s how I look at it.”

Slafkovsky added an empty-net goal at 18:03 for the 4-1 final.

“The goal in the third helped,” Montembeault said. “It allowed us, especially playing a back-to-back, to roll our lines a bit more in the third. So, I felt good throughout the game. It’s fun to have worked during the week and to see the effect it has in a game. Now we try to build on that and find that consistency."

NOTES: Stone, who returned to Vegas’ lineup on Wednesday, has recorded a point in each of his first eight games of the season. It’s the longest stretch with a point to open a campaign in his career, ahead of 2024-25 and 2020-21 (both five games). … Caufield collected his 27th career game-winning goal, which marks the fourth-most in franchise history by a player before age 25 behind Guy Lafleur (37), Stephane Richer (34), and Bernie Geoffrion (32).