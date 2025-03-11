Canadiens at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
CANADIENS (30-27-6) at CANUCKS (29-23-11)

10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakob Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (flu)

Canucks projected lineup

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate. ... Laine will miss his second straight game, but the forward could return at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; he was on the ice for skating and shooting drills Tuesday. ... Roy was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday and forward Owen Beck was sent down. … Hughes will miss his fourth consecutive game; the defenseman skated with the Canucks in a non-contact jersey in his first time on the ice since facing the Kraken in a 6-3 loss March 1.

