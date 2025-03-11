Canadiens at Canucks projected lineups

CANADIENS (30-27-6) at CANUCKS (29-23-11)
10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakob Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (flu)
Canucks projected lineup
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate. ... Laine will miss his second straight game, but the forward could return at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; he was on the ice for skating and shooting drills Tuesday. ... Roy was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday and forward Owen Beck was sent down. … Hughes will miss his fourth consecutive game; the defenseman skated with the Canucks in a non-contact jersey in his first time on the ice since facing the Kraken in a 6-3 loss March 1.