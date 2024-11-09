Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (4-8-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Lucas Condotta -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in 5-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... The Maple Leafs will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday... Matthews skated for the first time since being injured; the center will miss his third straight game but coach Craig Berube said, "He's going in the right direction. ... He's feeling better." Placed on injured reserve Friday, Matthews will miss at least the next two games.