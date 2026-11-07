Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (10-3-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Josh Anderson
Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
John Tavares -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Colton Sissons -- Gavin McKenna
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Sergei Bobrovsky
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Vinnie Lettieri, Anthony Stolarz
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. Anderson, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will be replaced by Beck. ... Tavares will return after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury. He will replace Joshua, a forward, on the second line. ... Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Bobrovsky. Stolarz will start against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.