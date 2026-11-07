Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (10-3-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Alex Newhook

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck -- Kirby Dach

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Josh Anderson

Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

John Tavares -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Colton Sissons -- Gavin McKenna

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Vinnie Lettieri, Anthony Stolarz

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. Anderson, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will be replaced by Beck. ... Tavares will return after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury. He will replace Joshua, a forward, on the second line. ... Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Bobrovsky. Stolarz will start against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.