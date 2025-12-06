Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (14-9-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. ... Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve and will miss about one week after he was injured during a 5-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Hildeby. ... Tanev participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Berube said he will be reevaluated this week.