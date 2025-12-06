Canadiens at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANADIENS (14-9-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. ... Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve and will miss about one week after he was injured during a 5-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Hildeby. ... Tanev participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Berube said he will be reevaluated this week.