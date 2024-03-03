Lightning rally, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Motte ties it in 3rd with short-handed goal; Montreal has lost 7 of 8

Recap: Canadiens @ Lightning 3.2.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Tyler Motte tied it with a short-handed goal midway through the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Victor Hedman scored in the sixth round of the shootout to win it.

Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (33-24-6), who had lost two in a row and five of their past seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Joel Armia and Jake Evans scored for the Canadiens (23-28-10), who have lost two in a row and seven of their past eight. Cayden Primeau made 30 saves.

Armia gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with a forehand shot from the slot.

Evans extended it to 2-0 at 14:34 when he tipped the puck past Vasilevskiy from the low slot off a pass by Brendan Gallagher.

Point cut it to 2-1 at 7:44 of the second period off a pass by Steven Stamkos.

Cirelli tied it 2-2 at 15:49 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a backdoor pass from Brandon Hagel.

Josh Anderson gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead at 6:23 with a redirection off an initial shot from the point by Cole Caufield.

Motte tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal at 10:18. He jumped in front of a Nick Suzuki pass to start the breakaway and beat Primeau five-hole.

