Lightning rally, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Victor Hedman scored in the sixth round of the shootout to win it.

Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (33-24-6), who had lost two in a row and five of their past seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Joel Armia and Jake Evans scored for the Canadiens (23-28-10), who have lost two in a row and seven of their past eight. Cayden Primeau made 30 saves.

Armia gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the first period when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with a forehand shot from the slot.

Evans extended it to 2-0 at 14:34 when he tipped the puck past Vasilevskiy from the low slot off a pass by Brendan Gallagher.

Point cut it to 2-1 at 7:44 of the second period off a pass by Steven Stamkos.

Cirelli tied it 2-2 at 15:49 with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a backdoor pass from Brandon Hagel.

Josh Anderson gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead at 6:23 with a redirection off an initial shot from the point by Cole Caufield.

Motte tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal at 10:18. He jumped in front of a Nick Suzuki pass to start the breakaway and beat Primeau five-hole.