Canadiens at Lightning projected lineups

CANADIENS (42-21-10) at LIGHTNING (46-21-6)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)
Status report
Carrier, a defenseman, will be out 2-4 weeks. ... Anderson will return after missing a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Kucherov took part in the Lightning morning skate and will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed two games because of an illness.