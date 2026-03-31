Canadiens at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (42-21-10) at LIGHTNING (46-21-6)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Alexandre Texier (lower body), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)

Status report

Carrier, a defenseman, will be out 2-4 weeks. ... Anderson will return after missing a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... Kucherov took part in the Lightning morning skate and will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed two games because of an illness.

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