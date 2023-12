Canadiens at Lightning

CANADIENS (15-15-5) at LIGHTNING (17-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Jonathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Jake Allen

Scratched: Gustav Lindstrom, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Christian Dvorak (upper body injury), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Nicholas Paul -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Sean Day

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Conor Sheary (undisclosed)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. ...Dvorak, a forward, was ruled out for Sunday and the Canadiens will go with seven defensemen. ... Primeau is expected to start after Allen made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Johansson likely will start after Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... Sheary, a forward, left the game against the Rangers and is questionable for Sunday. ... Sergachev, a defenseman, is not expected to play.