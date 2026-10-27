Canadiens at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (6-3-2) at BLUES (5-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Oliver Kapanen -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Zachary Bolduc

Chris Kreider -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Kirby Dach -- Jake Evans -- Florian Xhekaj

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Otto Stenberg, Quinton Burns

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens held an optional morning skate. … Toropchenko will be activated from injured reserve and return after missing 10 games because of a shoulder injury; he will replace Stenberg, a forward. … Binnington starts for the first time since Oct. 17.

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