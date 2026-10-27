Canadiens at Blues projected lineups

CANADIENS (6-3-2) at BLUES (5-5-1)
8 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Oliver Kapanen -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Zachary Bolduc
Chris Kreider -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Kirby Dach -- Jake Evans -- Florian Xhekaj
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Owen Beck, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Otto Stenberg, Quinton Burns
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens held an optional morning skate. … Toropchenko will be activated from injured reserve and return after missing 10 games because of a shoulder injury; he will replace Stenberg, a forward. … Binnington starts for the first time since Oct. 17.