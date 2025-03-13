Montour's 4 points, OT goal lift Kraken to comeback win against Canadiens

Off the face-off, Montour slipped behind Montreal’s defense for a breakaway and fired a snap shot over Jakub Dobes’ glove for his fourth point of the game (two goals, two assists).

Matty Beniers tied the game with a power-play goal with 2:12 left in the third period, tipping Vince Dunn’s slap shot past Dobes’ glove to force overtime.

Jani Nyman scored his first NHL goal, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal, and Jordan Eberle had three assists for the Kraken (28-34-4), who have won two of their last three. Joey Daccord had 21 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals, Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist, and Lane Hutson had two assists for the Canadiens (31-27-7), who have lost three of their last four (1-1-2). Dobes had 30 saves.

Montour made it 1-0 at 4:54 of the first period. Dobes tried to rim the puck around the glass from behind the net, but Eberle jumped and cut off the clearing attempt. He then fed Montour at the top of the right circle, who snapped it past Dobes’ blocker.

Tolvanen pushed it to 2-0 with a wrist shot over Dobes’ right pad at 4:47 of the second period after Eberle won a race to a loose puck on the half wall and tipped it out to Tolvanen in the right circle.

Laine, who missed Montreal’s previous two games with the flu, cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:11 of the second, one-timing Nick Suzuki’s pass over Daccord’s right shoulder from the left circle.

Alex Newhook tied it 2-2 at 11:21 of the second, driving to the net and redirecting Laine’s cross-crease feed over Daccord’s right pad.

Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at 14:04, stickhandling around defenseman Ryker Evans, faking a shot, and then lifting it from a sharp angle over Daccord’s right shoulder.

Slafkovsky scored his second of the game to make it 4-2 at 7:18 of the third, deflecting Jayden Struble’s wrist shot from the point out of the air and under Daccord.

Nyman, playing in his first NHL game, got Seattle within 4-3 with a power-play goal from the slot at 10:53 of the third, one-timing Eberle’s feed from below the goal line over Dobes’ glove.