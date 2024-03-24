Canadiens at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (25-32-12) at KRAKEN (28-28-13)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, ROOT-NW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Tanner Pearson, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Struble will play after being left out of the lineup for two games and three of the past four. … Pearson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. ... Roy, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 19.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes look to inch closer in Metropolitan Division

Video Review: PIT @ COL – 5:55 of the Second Period

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals shut out Jets

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 24

NHL EDGE stats: Predators surprise contender with playoffs approaching

Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, top prospect for 2024 NHL Draft, ‘special player,’ Bedard says

NHL Morning Skate for March 24

Gavrikov, Kings recover to defeat Lightning in OT

Blackhawks rally from down 4, defeat skidding Sharks in OT

Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights charge past Blue Jackets

Hoglander scores twice, Canucks defeat Flames

Predators shut out Red Wings, extend team-record point streak to 17 games

Foerster scores late, Flyers recover to defeat Bruins