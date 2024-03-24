Canadiens at Kraken

CANADIENS (25-32-12) at KRAKEN (28-28-13)

9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, ROOT-NW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Tanner Pearson, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Struble will play after being left out of the lineup for two games and three of the past four. … Pearson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. ... Roy, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 19.