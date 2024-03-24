Canadiens at Kraken

CANADIENS (25-32-12) at KRAKEN (28-28-13)
9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, ROOT-NW, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Tanner Pearson, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Struble will play after being left out of the lineup for two games and three of the past four. … Pearson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. ... Roy, a forward, is out indefinitely after he was injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 19.