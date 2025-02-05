SAN JOSE -- Joel Armia scored a short-handed goal with 4:04 remaining in regulation to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Late short-handed goal lifts Canadiens past Sharks
Armia breaks tie with 4:04 remaining; Celebrini has 2 points for San Jose
Armia, who will play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, took a pass from Jake Evans on a 2-on-1 and beat Alexandar Georgiev glove side from the right circle.
Alex Newhook had a goal and an assist, and Kirby Dach had two assists for the Canadiens (25-23-5), who ended a five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Sam Montembeault, who will play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 27 saves.
"It's good to finally be on the right side of things. They didn't make it easy on us," Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson said. "They never gave up. It was a good game and good to win, for sure."
Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (15-34-6), who have lost two straight and eight of nine. Collin Graf scored his first NHL goal, and Georgiev made 16 saves.
"I liked our effort. I thought our guys competed," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We skated, did some things that we've talked about the last couple days. [It] just [stinks] getting the result."
Celebrini put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 5:52 of the first period with a power-play goal. William Eklund passed down to Toffoli, who then quickly sent a cross-slot feed to Celebrini for a shot past a sprawling Montembeault from the bottom of the right circle.
"It was an amazing five-man goal," Celebrini said. "I don't think anyone stickhandled. If there were four assists that could be added to the goal, I think that would be a goal you do it for."
Cole Caufield tied it 1-1 with is own power-play goal 52 seconds into the second period. Nick Suzuki sent a pass from the boards to Caufield for a one-timer from the edge of the right circle that beat Georgiev blocker side.
Newhook gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 4:53, scoring on another one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Alexandre Carrier.
Graf tied the game 2-2 at 14:51, roofing a wrist shot from the left circle over Montembeault's glove.
"It's a dream come true. I was fortunate enough for my parents to be here," said Graf, who was playing in his 18th NHL game. "My dad called me when he landed and he was like, 'If I flew all the way out here, you better score.' I made sure that his trip out here was worth the money."
Brendan Gallagher put the Canadiens back in front 3-2 at 2:40 of the third period. He tapped in a centering pass from Dach from the edge of the crease for a power-play goal.
"We know what we are doing out there (on the power play) and we keep it pretty simple," Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak said. "We get pucks to the net, and that's what's working for us."
Toffoli tied it 3-3 on another power play at 10:27. He took a lead pass from Celebrini and beat Montembeault around his right pad with a backhand deke on a breakaway.
NOTES: Celebrini has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past six games. ... Forward Andrew Poturalski made his Sharks debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Poturalski, who leads the AHL in scoring with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists), was minus-1 in 13:36 of ice time. ... Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg missed his second straight game because of an upper-body injury.