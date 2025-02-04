Canadiens at Sharks projected lineups

CANADIENS (24-23-5) at SHARKS (15-33-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Josh Anderson

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Colin White -- Walker Duehr

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... The Sharks conducted an optional morning skate. ... Graf, a forward, and Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play. ... Toffoli will be a game-time decision with a lower-body injury; the forward played 18:07 in a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Vanecek will dress as the backup after being activated off injured reserve Friday and recalled from an AHL conditioning stint Sunday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vanecek would start at least once before the Four Nations Face-Off break, which begins Monday. ... Poturalski was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and will make his Sharks debut.