Canadiens at Sharks projected lineups

CANADIENS (24-23-5) at SHARKS (15-33-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Josh Anderson
Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Andrew Poturalski -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Luke Kunin -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Colin White -- Walker Duehr
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... The Sharks conducted an optional morning skate. ... Graf, a forward, and Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play. ... Toffoli will be a game-time decision with a lower-body injury; the forward played 18:07 in a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Vanecek will dress as the backup after being activated off injured reserve Friday and recalled from an AHL conditioning stint Sunday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vanecek would start at least once before the Four Nations Face-Off break, which begins Monday. ... Poturalski was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and will make his Sharks debut.