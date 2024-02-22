Canadiens at Penguins

CANADIENS (22-26-8) at PENGUINS (24-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen
Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Matthew Phillips
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Magnus Hellberg, John Ludvig, Colin White
Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)
Status report
Primeau will make his first start since he made 13 saves in a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 13. ... Acciari will be a game-time decision after taking full contact in practice Wednesday and missing six games with a concussion. ... Jarry will start for the 10th time in 14 games.