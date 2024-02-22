Canadiens at Penguins

CANADIENS (22-26-8) at PENGUINS (24-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Matthew Phillips

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Magnus Hellberg, John Ludvig, Colin White

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)

Status report

Primeau will make his first start since he made 13 saves in a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 13. ... Acciari will be a game-time decision after taking full contact in practice Wednesday and missing six games with a concussion. ... Jarry will start for the 10th time in 14 games.