Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (48-23-10) at FLYERS (42-27-12)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Oliver Kapanen -- Zachary Bolduc -- Kirby Dach
Jake Evans -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault, Brendan Gallagher
Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Hunter McDonald -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Bump, Anthony Richard, Jacob Gaucher, Noah Juulsen, David Jiricek, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen, Dan Vladar
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Status report
Guhle did not take part in the Canadiens morning skate but coach Martin St. Louis said the defenseman is available to play. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... McDonald and Bonk each will make his NHL debut afer being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Kolosov was recalled from the AHL to back up Ersson. ... Richard and Gaucher also were recalled but it's unclear if either forward will play.