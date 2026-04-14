Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (48-23-10) at FLYERS (42-27-12)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Oliver Kapanen -- Zachary Bolduc -- Kirby Dach

Jake Evans -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault, Brendan Gallagher

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Luke Glendening -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Hunter McDonald -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Bump, Anthony Richard, Jacob Gaucher, Noah Juulsen, David Jiricek, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen, Dan Vladar

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Status report

Guhle did not take part in the Canadiens morning skate but coach Martin St. Louis said the defenseman is available to play. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following their 3-2 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. ... McDonald and Bonk each will make his NHL debut afer being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Kolosov was recalled from the AHL to back up Ersson. ... Richard and Gaucher also were recalled but it's unclear if either forward will play.