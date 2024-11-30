Canadiens at Rangers projected lineups

CANADIENS (8-11-3) at RANGERS (12-9-1)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Kirby Dach -- Joshua Roy
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Brett Berard -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Reilly Smith -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Jacob Trouba
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Status report
Matheson was paired with Hutson at Montreal's practice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an indication that he will return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Montembeault will start for the Canadiens, coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. ... The Rangers' forward lines and defense pairs listed above are what they used after the first period in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. ... Chytil has missed seven straight games and Kreider has missed the past three. Both forwards are considered day to day. ... Quick is expected to start for the Rangers after Shesterkin made 32 saves in the loss Friday.