Canadiens at Rangers

CANADIENS (22-23-8) at RANGERS (34-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Brandon Gignac -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Raphael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Edstrom

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: None

Status report

Gallagher will return after serving a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win on Jan. 25. … Montembeault will start for the first time in three games after Primeau made 13 saves in a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin started the previous two games. ... Belzile, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but is not expected to play.