Canadiens at Rangers

CANADIENS (29-35-12) at RANGERS (52-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG2, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble -- Justin Barron
Cayden Primeau
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Chad Ruhwedel, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Primeau will start for the Canadiens after making 18 saves in relief of Montembeault in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Roslovic, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in 16 games since the Rangers acquired him in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8. He had been playing on the top line, but Vesey will move up from the fourth line to skate with Kreider and Zibanejad. … Rempe, a healthy scratch in the a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, will be back in the lineup on the fourth line. … Jones will replace Gustafsson after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.