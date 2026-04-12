Canadiens at Islanders projected lineups

CANADIENS (47-23-10) at ISLANDERS (43-32-5)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer --Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets; the Islanders were shut out by the Ottawa Senators, 3-0. … Dobson, a defenseman, is not expected to play after he was injured blocking a shot in the second period Saturday. … Sorokin is expected to make his 13th straight start. … Shabanov, a forward, will likely miss his second straight game after he was injured during a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.