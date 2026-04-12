Canadiens at Islanders projected lineups

CANADIENS (47-23-10) at ISLANDERS (43-32-5)
6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer --Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after playing Saturday. The Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets; the Islanders were shut out by the Ottawa Senators, 3-0. … Dobson, a defenseman, is not expected to play after he was injured blocking a shot in the second period Saturday. … Sorokin is expected to make his 13th straight start. … Shabanov, a forward, will likely miss his second straight game after he was injured during a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.