J. Hughes, Bratt each has 3 points, Devils hold off Canadiens

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and the New Jersey Devils held on for a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center on Thursday.
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Devils (9-5-2), who have won two in a row and four of five.
Alex Newhook scored twice, and Sam Montembeault made 22 saves for the Canadiens (4-8-2), who have lost five straight (0-4-1) and nine of 11.
Bratt gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 1:33 of the first period on a tip-in at the left post off a backhand pass from the slot by Jack Hughes.
Ondrej Palat made it 2-0 at 12:38 with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off a pass Hughes from the end boards. It was the first time this season New Jersey led a game at home after the first period.
Newhook cut it to 2-1 at 5:00 of the second period on a snap shot from the left circle off a drop pass from Jake Evans.
Jonas Siegenthaler extended it to 3-1 at 10:20, scoring his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left hashmark.
Gallagher cut it to 3-2 at 19:01 on a rebound from the slot.
Hughes pushed it to 4-2 at 6:23 of the third period on a wrist shot after taking a pass from Bratt down the slot.
Newhook made it 4-3 at 8:13 with his second goal of the game on a shot from the right post that deflected off the stick of Dougie Hamilton.
Bratt scored an empty-net goal at 19:34 for the 5-3 final. He extended his home point streak to eight games (four goals, eight assists).