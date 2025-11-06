Canadiens at Devils projected lineups

CANADIENS (9-3-1) at DEVILS (9-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Colton White
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Connor Brown (upper body)
Status report
Montreal had select players participate in the morning skate Thursday. ... Guhle skated on his own Wednesday, the first time the defenseman has been on the ice since he was injured Oct. 16. ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Brown, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Glass will play after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. ... MacEwen skated Wednesday and Thursday but the forward is unavailable. ... White, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the AHL and defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica on Wednesday.