Canadiens at Devils projected lineups

CANADIENS (9-3-1) at DEVILS (9-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Colton White

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Connor Brown (upper body)

Status report

Montreal had select players participate in the morning skate Thursday. ... Guhle skated on his own Wednesday, the first time the defenseman has been on the ice since he was injured Oct. 16. ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Brown, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Glass will play after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. ... MacEwen skated Wednesday and Thursday but the forward is unavailable. ... White, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the AHL and defenseman Seamus Casey was assigned to Utica on Wednesday.