Canadiens at Devils

CANADIENS (18-18-7) at DEVILS (22-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffolli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Cal Foote -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: None

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

Ylonen is questionable after being struck in the head by Struble's clearing attempt while skating in front of the bench during the third period of a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... Anderson, a forward, is expected to join the Canadiens during their three-game road trip this week. ... Pearson, a forward, will be on the trip to continue his recovery and train with the team. ... Meier will return after missing six games with a mid-body injury. ... Smith, a defenseman, will miss some time after being injured during the first period of a 3-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Foote is expected to make his season debut. ... Jack Hughes, a center, remains week to week, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Luke Hughes did not participate in the morning skate due to an illness but the defenseman is expected to play. ... Daws will start for the third straight game.