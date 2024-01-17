Canadiens at Devils

CANADIENS (18-18-7) at DEVILS (22-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron
Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffolli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Cal Foote -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: None
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Status report
Ylonen is questionable after being struck in the head by Struble's clearing attempt while skating in front of the bench during the third period of a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... Anderson, a forward, is expected to join the Canadiens during their three-game road trip this week. ... Pearson, a forward, will be on the trip to continue his recovery and train with the team. ... Meier will return after missing six games with a mid-body injury. ... Smith, a defenseman, will miss some time after being injured during the first period of a 3-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Foote is expected to make his season debut. ... Jack Hughes, a center, remains week to week, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Luke Hughes did not participate in the morning skate due to an illness but the defenseman is expected to play. ... Daws will start for the third straight game.