Canadiens at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (18-18-7) at DEVILS (22-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffolli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Cal Foote -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: None

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

Ylonen is questionable after being struck in the head by Struble's clearing attempt while skating in front of the bench during the third period of a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ...  Anderson, a forward, is expected to join the Canadiens during their three-game road trip this week. ... Pearson, a forward, will be on the trip to continue his recovery and train with the team. ... Meier will return after missing six games with a mid-body injury. ... Smith, a defenseman, will miss some time after being injured during the first period of a 3-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Foote is expected to make his season debut. ... Jack Hughes, a center, remains week to week, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Luke Hughes did not participate in the morning skate due to an illness but the defenseman is expected to play. ... Daws will start for the third straight game.

Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes January 17

NHL Buzz: Meier back for Devils after missing 6 games with mid-body injury
NHL betting odds for January 17 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 17
Chicago-Buffalo game postponed to January 18

Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, moved to Thursday
St Louis Blues Kasperi Kapanen injury status lower body injury

Kapanen out at least 4 weeks for Blues with lower-body injury 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton firing on all cylinders during team record 11-game winning streak

Oilers pumping on all cylinders during team record 11-game winning streak
NHL On Tap news and notes January 17

NHL On Tap: Red Wings face Panthers looking to stay hot 
Pluses, minuses for Chicago-Buffalo

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
AJR to perform at Stadium Series on Feb. 18

AJR to perform at Stadium Series on Feb. 18
All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ Connor McDavid says

All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ McDavid says
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced
Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers game recap January 16

Oilers rally in 3rd, defeat Maple Leafs for 11th straight win
San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 16

Mrazek, Blackhawks defeat Sharks in 9-round shootout
NHL Buzz news and notes January 16

NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings
Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars game recap January 16

Stars pull away in 3rd period, hand Kings 9th loss in 10 games
New York Islanders Winnipeg Jets game recap January 16

Connor scores in return, Jets defeat slumping Islanders