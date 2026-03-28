Canadiens at Predators projected lineups

CANADIENS (40-21-10) at PREDATORS (34-29-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Alexandre Texier (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Status report
Texier remains day to day. … Saros was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate and is expected to start.