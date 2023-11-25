Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz: Hischier returns for Devils against Sabres
Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings
NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 25
Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Perry away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’
NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hockey continues to be inspiration for U.S. Paralympian after cancer
CHL notebook: Predators prospect Sward building comfort level, confidence
NHL Morning Skate for November 25
Canucks pull away in 3rd period, defeat Kraken
Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd
Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Vasilevskiy makes 22 saves in season debut, Lightning cruise past Hurricanes
Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Copley, Kings shut out Canadiens for 5th straight win

Makes 18 saves, Moore scores twice; Montreal loses for 5th time in 7 games

Recap: Canadiens at Kings 11.25.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Pheonix Copley made 18 saves when the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth straight game, 4-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

It was the third career shutout for Copley in 67 NHL starts and first since Feb. 11 of last season.

Trevor Moore scored two goals, and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for the Kings (13-3-3), who have allowed five goals during the winning streak.

Jake Allen made 26 saves for Montreal (9-10-2), which had won two straight to start its five-game road trip, but is 2-5-0 in its past seven games.

Los Angeles outshot the Canadiens 10-1 in the first period with Montreal's only shot on goal coming on a 148-foot clear while shorthanded.

Carl Grundstrom gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 15:28 of the first period. Dubois brought the puck through the neutral zone and centered a pass to Alex Laferriere as each crossed the blue line. Laferriere didn't get his stick on the puck and it continued to Grundstrom, who scored with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Moore scored on a wraparound to extend the lead to 2-0 at 9:55 of the second.

The Kings made it 3-0 at 3:14 of the third when Jaret Anderson-Dolan stole a pass in the Montreal zone and fed Trevor Lewis, who scored with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Moore scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season with a backhand from just above the goal line that slipped through on the short side to make it 4-0 at 13:26. Moore has four goals and six points in his past three games.