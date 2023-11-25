Copley, Kings shut out Canadiens for 5th straight win

It was the third career shutout for Copley in 67 NHL starts and first since Feb. 11 of last season.

Trevor Moore scored two goals, and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for the Kings (13-3-3), who have allowed five goals during the winning streak.

Jake Allen made 26 saves for Montreal (9-10-2), which had won two straight to start its five-game road trip, but is 2-5-0 in its past seven games.

Los Angeles outshot the Canadiens 10-1 in the first period with Montreal's only shot on goal coming on a 148-foot clear while shorthanded.

Carl Grundstrom gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 15:28 of the first period. Dubois brought the puck through the neutral zone and centered a pass to Alex Laferriere as each crossed the blue line. Laferriere didn't get his stick on the puck and it continued to Grundstrom, who scored with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Moore scored on a wraparound to extend the lead to 2-0 at 9:55 of the second.

The Kings made it 3-0 at 3:14 of the third when Jaret Anderson-Dolan stole a pass in the Montreal zone and fed Trevor Lewis, who scored with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Moore scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season with a backhand from just above the goal line that slipped through on the short side to make it 4-0 at 13:26. Moore has four goals and six points in his past three games.