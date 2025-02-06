Fiala scores twice in 3rd, Kings pull away from Canadiens

Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and an assist, and Warren Foegele scored on a penalty shot and also had an assist for the Kings (28-17-6), who won their second straight game following a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Logan Mailloux scored for the Canadiens (25-24-5), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Jakub Dobes made 31 saves.

“I think we were, honestly, just playing catchup for that whole game,” Montreal center Jake Evans said. “We had some bright spots, but when you’re chasing the game, sometimes your defensive game starts to lag and that’s what happened.”

The Canadiens were playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning 4-3 at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Gavrikov gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead 1:39 into the first period on a slap shot from the left point through Laferriere’s screen.

Matheson tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second period when his long shot hit defenseman Drew Doughty in the back and struck Kuemper in the mask before going in.

Foegele put the Kings back ahead 2-1 at 5:23 after beating Dobes on a snap shot from the low slot to the left side. Foegele had been pulled down from behind on a breakaway by Mailloux to earn the penalty shot.