Canadiens at Kings projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-18-10) at KINGS (25-22-14)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Jared Wright -- Kenny Connors -- Mathieu Joseph
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Scott Laughton
Injured: Quinton Byfield (undisclosed), Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Canadiens are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and the Kings held an optional practice Friday. … Joseph is expected to make his Los Angeles debut after signing for the remainder of the season on Friday. … Laughton was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, but it is uncertain if the forward will make his Kings debut. … Byfield will be a game-time decision; the forward, who has missed two games, will travel with Los Angeles on its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.