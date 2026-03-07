Canadiens at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444

CANADIENS (33-18-10) at KINGS (25-22-14)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Jared Wright -- Kenny Connors -- Mathieu Joseph

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Scott Laughton

Injured: Quinton Byfield (undisclosed), Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Canadiens are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and the Kings held an optional practice Friday. … Joseph is expected to make his Los Angeles debut after signing for the remainder of the season on Friday. … Laughton was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, but it is uncertain if the forward will make his Kings debut. … Byfield will be a game-time decision; the forward, who has missed two games, will travel with Los Angeles on its upcoming five-game road trip, which begins at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

