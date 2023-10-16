Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Latest News

NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16
Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello
Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

20 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken
Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

Color of Hockey: Former college goalie Cortes now enjoying career as artist
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

Dubois anticipating boos, 'special game' in return to Winnipeg with Kings
'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says
Thrill of playing in Toronto driving Matthews

Matthews thrilled to be committed to Maple Leafs, embraces fans' 'big passion'

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Forward who was hurt against Blackhawks ‘was off to a great start’ this season, coach St. Louis says

Kirb Dach MTL injury status

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Kirby Dach has a significant injury that, according to the Montreal Canadiens, will not be short term. 

The 22-year-old forward was injured when Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi hit him into the Chicago bench in the first period of a 3-2 Montreal win at Bell Centre on Saturday.

The Canadiens said they are still in the process of properly diagnosing the injury and will know more in the next few days.

“It’s hard,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Monday. “He was off to a great start. You see the potential he has and the way he has been playing. But that’s the game.”

Dach, selected by Chicago with No. 3 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, was traded to Montreal on July 7, 2022. He had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games last season and opened this season with two assists in a 6-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

“He does a lot,” St. Louis said. “He competes. He brings a physical aspect to the game, not running around and hitting guys, but winning pucks back. He’s a guy that wins a lot of pucks and battles and steals pucks, and obviously great in transition. He possesses [the puck]. He’s got a very elite brain. You know, he can make plays. He has shown that he can do a lot on the ice.”

Alex Newhook will center the second line when the Canadiens host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSN, BSWIX), likely between forwards Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky.

“It sucks losing a guy like that, no matter how long the timeline is, but I think it’s just next-man-up mentality,” Newhook said. “Obviously a big hole to fill, and I’m going to do my best to fill that and carry the load.”

Newhook, who signed a four-year contract with Montreal as an unrestricted free agent July 11, said he is comfortable at center and on the wing.

“That’s a big part of my game, is versatility there and being able to slot in wherever I’m needed, and it looks like now it will be back in the middle,” Newhook said.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard will move up to the top line with center Nick Suzuki and forward Cole Caufield, while forward Michael Pezzetta will take Harvey-Pinard’s spot on the fourth line.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for me, but even if I’m playing on the fourth, third or the first line, I have to keep my identity and play the same way I’m used to playing,” Harvey-Pinard said.

St. Louis said he thinks the Canadiens have good depth.

“It’s not one player that makes up our team,” St. Louis said. “The depth that we have an our play as a group will help us get through times like this. For me, it’s next man up and the strength of the group.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report