Reinhart scores 40th, 41st goals to help Panthers top Canadiens in shootout

Florida wins 3rd in row; Suzuki has 3 points for Montreal

Recap: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers 2.29.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart had three points, including his 40th and 41st goals of the season, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in the shootout at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Reinhart had not scored in seven games but became the third player in the NHL to reach 40 goals (Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers).

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (40-16-4), who have won three straight games and nine of 10. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves, and Barkov and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists for the Canadiens (23-28-9), who have lost 11 of 12 to the Panthers. Sam Montembeault made 33 saves. 

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period when Barkov scored his 24th goal in 34 games against Montreal. He scored from the left circle on the rush off a pass from Reinhart. 

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 8:24, taking a long pass from Arber Xhekaj and driving in to score with a wrist shot over Stolarz’s glove. 

Reinhart put Florida up 2-1 on the power play at 14:08 of the second period after taking a feed in the low slot from Matthew Tkachuk. 

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 2-2 with one second left in the period. He scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle after Suzuki won a face-off to him. 

Montreal took a 3-2 lead at 3:27 of the third period when Alex Newhook scored a power-play goal from the left circle. 

Reinhart tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal at 13:05. He intercepted a pass just outside the zone, drove down the right side and scored from the bottom of the right circle.

