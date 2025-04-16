Canadiens eager to finish job, clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth against Hurricanes

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens control their own destiny one last time in their hopes of clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They’ve come up short in their first three opportunities but can secure the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with one point against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO).

“It’s been what, three games we’ve had a chance to clinch?” Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle said after the morning skate. “So, I think we’ve had enough time to get that out of our system. Now we’re just going to be ready to go.

“I don’t have much doubt in my mind that we’re going to have our A-game tonight.”

The Canadiens (39-31-11) have gone 0-1-2 in their past three games, each of which presented an opportunity to clinch and eliminate the Columbus Blue Jackets (39-33-9), who remained in the race with a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

But as long as they don’t lose to the Hurricanes in regulation, the Canadiens are going to the postseason to face the Washington Capitals in the first round. If they do lose in regulation, they will have to sweat out the Blue Jackets’ game Thursday against the New York Islanders, where a Columbus regulation win would knock Montreal out.

The Canadiens and Blue Jackets each have 29 regulation victories, which is the first tiebreaker; Montreal owns the next one, which is regulation/overtime wins (37/33).

“It’s do or die for us,” Guhle said. “We don’t want to have to wait until tomorrow to see the result, so I think we just want to get it done tonight for sure.”