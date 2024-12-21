Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings

Heineman, Evans each gets goal, assist for Montreal; Rasmussen gets 2 assists for Detroit

Canadiens at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT – Patrik Laine scored a go-ahead goal with 7:58 to play and the Montreal Canadiens held on to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Emil Heineman and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (13-16-3), who had 33 shots – the first time this season they have gotten more than 30.

“I don’t think we were particularly aiming to get more than 30, but we definitely want to get more chances,” Evans said. “It’s a good sign when you are getting 30 shots, though.”

Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

Patrick Kane, Joe Veleno and Tyler Motte scored for the Red Wings (13-15-4), while Michael Rasmussen had two assists. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

“We had won three of four and this one was there for the taking,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We got the third goal to go ahead and then we had a couple mishaps to give up two more.”

The teams play again Saturday in Montreal.

“That’s the best part of this – we get a quick turnaround and play these guys again tomorrow,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We just have to play with a little more intensity and minimize our mistakes. You look at their goals and we just had some key breakdowns.”

MTL@DET: Heineman buries wrister to give Canadiens lead in opening period

Heineman gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 7:09, beating Talbot with a wrist shot that deflected off Erik Gustafsson’s stick blade.

Kane tied the game at 13:27, beating Montembeault high on the blocker side from a tight angle.

The Red Wings nearly took the lead at 18:04. Lucas Raymond flipped the puck over the net off Montembeault’s head, but he was able to stay bent over with the puck resting on the back of his neck.

Evans scored shorthanded to give Montreal a 2-1 lead at 18:31, but Veleno tied the game at 19:27, tipping in Jeff Petry’s shot.

MTL@DET: Evans regains lead with SHG late in opening period

Motte gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 1:40 of the third period, sliding home Rasmussen’s pass after he created a turnover deep in Montreal’s end.

“I don’t think anyone was worried when we went down there,” Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle said. “We were all over (Talbot) and we were playing really well.”

Arber Xhekaj made it 3-3 at 8:42, scoring his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Laine gave Montreal a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 12:02, firing a slap shot through the shaft of Moritz Seider’s stick and past Talbot.

“I would not want to have to block his shot,” Evans said. “It looks so effortless and then it does that.”

MTL@DET: Laine finishes Hutson's pass for PPG in 3rd period

Alexandre Carrier played 18:37 in his Canadiens debut, including 3:10 on the penalty kill, one day after being acquired from the Nashville Predators for Justin Barron.

“He was just so good tonight,” said Guhle, his defensive partner. “I didn’t know that much about him, but he’s a really good skater and he makes quick plays with the puck.

“Obviously, he has to get used to our system stuff, but it is fun to play with him.”

Montreal finished with two even-strength goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded.

“We went 0-fer on the power play, they scored a shortie and obviously, they got the power-play goal at the end,” Lalonde said. “That was a huge part of the game – our inability to execute on special teams.”

NOTES: Evans suffered a facial cut in a third-period collision with Kane, but returned to the game without needing stitches. … With defense partner Simon Edvinsson out with an upper-body injury, Seider played 27:17, including 4:46 on the power play and 3:01 shorthanded. He was a plus-1 with two shots.

Latest News

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah tops Wild to extend point streak to 7

‘I would love to stay’ with Maple Leafs, Tavares says

Alex Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Murray makes 25 saves, wins NHL return with Maple Leafs against Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s ‘incredible accomplishment’ of hitting 900 points

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Murray back in NHL, to start for Maple Leafs against Sabres 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

NHL EDGE stats: Guentzel keeps Lightning offense among elite

NHL On Tap: Tavares, Maple Leafs go for 3rd straight win against Sabres