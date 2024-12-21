Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings

Emil Heineman and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (13-16-3), who had 33 shots – the first time this season they have gotten more than 30.

“I don’t think we were particularly aiming to get more than 30, but we definitely want to get more chances,” Evans said. “It’s a good sign when you are getting 30 shots, though.”

Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

Patrick Kane, Joe Veleno and Tyler Motte scored for the Red Wings (13-15-4), while Michael Rasmussen had two assists. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

“We had won three of four and this one was there for the taking,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We got the third goal to go ahead and then we had a couple mishaps to give up two more.”

The teams play again Saturday in Montreal.

“That’s the best part of this – we get a quick turnaround and play these guys again tomorrow,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We just have to play with a little more intensity and minimize our mistakes. You look at their goals and we just had some key breakdowns.”