Canadiens at Red Wings

CANADIENS (5-5-2) at RED WINGS (7-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield
Alex Newhook -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Jordan Harris
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Raphael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), David Savard (hand)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- Austin Czarnik -- J.T. Compher
Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta
James Reimer
Ville Husso
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Robby Fabbri, Shayne Gostisbehere
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Montembeault could start after making 22 saves in relief of Allen in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Reimer will start after Husso started the previous two games. ... Fabbri, a center, is getting the game off as part of his recovery from an upper-body injury.