Canadiens at Red Wings

CANADIENS (5-5-2) at RED WINGS (7-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Alex Newhook -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Jordan Harris

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Raphael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), David Savard (hand)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Austin Czarnik -- J.T. Compher

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Robby Fabbri, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Montembeault could start after making 22 saves in relief of Allen in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. ... Reimer will start after Husso started the previous two games. ... Fabbri, a center, is getting the game off as part of his recovery from an upper-body injury.