Canadiens at Red Wings

CANADIENS (30-36-14) at RED WINGS (39-32-9)
7 pm ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Jesse Ylonen -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Sam Montembault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Austin Czarnik -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
Hutson will make his NHL debut on Montreal’s top defense pair. … Copp (broken cheekbone) will participate in warmups before deciding if he can play with a full cage. … The Red Wings recalled Husso from his conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He could be back the backup Tuesday at Montreal.