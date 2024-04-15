Canadiens at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (30-36-14) at RED WINGS (39-32-9)

7 pm ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Jesse Ylonen -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

Hutson will make his NHL debut on Montreal’s top defense pair. … Copp (broken cheekbone) will participate in warmups before deciding if he can play with a full cage. … The Red Wings recalled Husso from his conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He could be back the backup Tuesday at Montreal.

